DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DouYu International by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,074,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in DouYu International by 1,446.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 495,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 463,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

