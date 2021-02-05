Douglas Valenti Sells 2,084 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,727.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $660,918.41.

On Friday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $528,504.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $619,836.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $44,222.09.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $37,702.30.

On Friday, November 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 14,283 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $247,952.88.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $199,636.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $316,080.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $419,192.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $407,187.84.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 23.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,164,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 160,166 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

