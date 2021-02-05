Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 212.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,213.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,188.04. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

