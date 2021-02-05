Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th.

NYSE:LPG opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $664.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 406,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 355,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 193,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 158,494 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

