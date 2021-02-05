Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $195.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

