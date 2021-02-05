Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

DCBO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,961,000.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

