Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.20 ($1.92).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DC. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) alerts:

Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) stock opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.48) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.73. Dixons Carphone plc has a 12 month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.90 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.