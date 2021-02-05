Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) PT Lowered to $4.75 at Morgan Stanley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

