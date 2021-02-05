Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Shares Down 5.1%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.51. 2,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of 360.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $117.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 58,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $213,948.28. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

