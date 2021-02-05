Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 6.3%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.40. 2,328,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,554,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

