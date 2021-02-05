Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL)’s share price were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.03 and last traded at $77.60. Approximately 50,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 50,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

