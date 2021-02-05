Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.37. 1,811,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,946,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFEN. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace by 27.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter.

