DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Cap of $37.93 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for $314.58 or 0.00845637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $37.93 million and approximately $776,987.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00070523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.28 or 0.01274932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00056450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.02 or 0.06292971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006195 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00041739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 120,557 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

