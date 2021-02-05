Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.44, but opened at $74.49. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 92,817 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $52,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $16,555,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $13,053,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.