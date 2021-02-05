Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 896,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,331,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

