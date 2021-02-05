Digi International’s (DGII) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.
DGII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.
Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $681.26 million, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.
In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 32,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $563,281.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Digi International by 39.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Digi International by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Digi International by 24.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
