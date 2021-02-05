Digi International’s (DGII) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

DGII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $681.26 million, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 32,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $563,281.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Digi International by 39.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Digi International by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Digi International by 24.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.