Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $13.54 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 697,716 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.