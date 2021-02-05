Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $13.54 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.44.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
