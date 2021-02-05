Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown Sells 8,312 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $25.75. 659,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,073. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

