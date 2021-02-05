Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 8.8% Higher

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.35 and last traded at $63.58. 4,164,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,296,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

