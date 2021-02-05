Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.81.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

