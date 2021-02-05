Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.81.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $65.35 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after acquiring an additional 182,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after acquiring an additional 373,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

