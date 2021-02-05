DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Shares Up 7.6%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.52. 176,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 180,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DMAC. Guggenheim began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.58.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In other news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $125,980 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 756,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.