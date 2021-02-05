DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.58. DHI Group shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 86,713 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $133.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DHI Group news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

