Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 7.3% Higher

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.20. 10,503,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 16,895,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

