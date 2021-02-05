Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $25.07 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

