Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.41 ($20.48).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €17.18 ($20.21) on Thursday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €25.74 ($30.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.96 and its 200-day moving average is €14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -12.19.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

