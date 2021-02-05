Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 30,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $16,362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 291.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 612,102 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 765,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 528,277 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,054,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after purchasing an additional 352,695 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DB. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

DB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,793. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

