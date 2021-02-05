Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $113.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.84.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $99.61. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.