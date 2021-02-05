Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $45.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.12.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

