Desjardins Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $32.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Desjardins from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.