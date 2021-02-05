Desire Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,702.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a total market cap of $19,115.59 and $25,702.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,227.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.54 or 0.04382563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00397339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.22 or 0.01147576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00479596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00403754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00244238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021004 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

