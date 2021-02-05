DerivaDAO (DDX) One Day Volume Hits $804,827.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $9.83 or 0.00025874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $256.39 million and approximately $804,827.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00161426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00085176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00066392 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00237093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046104 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.