Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $244,650.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.51. 248,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $191.98. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.12.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

