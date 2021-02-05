Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $79.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at $26,957,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,855,307 shares of company stock worth $133,486,928. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

