Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells $1,070,355.50 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 278.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

