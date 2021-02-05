Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 10.6% Higher

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.85. 1,250,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,169,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.

Get Delek US alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 36.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 7,851.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 649,731 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 50.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 259,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after buying an additional 204,461 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.