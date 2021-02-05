Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of VCF stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $15.79.
About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund
