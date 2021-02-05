DEEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $150,253.37 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. DEEX has a total market cap of $150,253.37 and $1,004.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEEX has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007965 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000141 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

