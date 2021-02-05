Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $309.27. 1,458,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $309.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

