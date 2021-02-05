Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s previous close.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.56.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $316.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $336.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $2.05. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,870 shares of company stock worth $12,849,659 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,211,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

