Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.66. 1,389,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,267,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 179.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,107 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

