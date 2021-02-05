Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 3,301,043 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$45.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89.

In related news, Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 400,000 shares of Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,770.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

