Danaos Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.16 Per Share (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Danaos in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $7.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $34.37.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.