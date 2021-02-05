Daimler’s (DDAIF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DDAIF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $78.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.