Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.15

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.15 and last traded at $76.88, with a volume of 148685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDAIF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Oddo Bhf raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 463.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.