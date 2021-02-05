DAGCO Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average is $150.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

