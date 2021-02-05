DAEX Market Capitalization Hits $1.83 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, DAEX has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $15,597.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.95 or 0.01258195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00052680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.53 or 0.05600314 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00041719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

