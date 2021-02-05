Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $437.76 million 23.07 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -11.84 Magnite $156.41 million 31.13 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -117.54

Magnite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dada Nexus and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 5 0 2.83 Magnite 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.39%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 34.47%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Magnite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Magnite on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

