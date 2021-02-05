DA Davidson Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $370.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $366.82.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $424.90 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $466.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

