Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period.

Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

